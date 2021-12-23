1.) Coolville Christmas dinner
The Coolville United Methodist Church will hold a free community meal on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located on Main Street across from Coolville Elementary
The meal is free, but any donations will support next year’s Christmas dinner.
2.) Cat shelters
The Athens County Humane Society currently has supplies to make outdoor cat shelters. The humane society is giving the supplies away to individuals and groups who want to make their own cat shelters.
The humane society asks that anyone interested message their Facebook page.
3.) This day in history
On Dec. 24, 1814, the United States and Great Britain signed a treaty ending the War of 1812. The conclusion of the war led to a decline in American dependence on Europe.
