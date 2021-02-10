1. Increase in COVID-19 related deaths. In Athens County, 4,290 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 total deaths have been reported to date. The jump in total deaths have not occurred in the past 24 hours. As previously reported by the Athens Messenger, the increase in deaths reported owes to a delay in death certificates received by the Athens City-County Health Department. Currently, there are 530 known active cases and 3,736 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
2. Snow storm preparedness. The Ohio Department of Transportation once again has reminded drivers to be careful on the road this winter. As winter weather is expected over the next couple of days, it could mean risky driving conditions. Plan ahead and give yourself extra time if you must drive. Be aware of your surroundings and take it safe.
3.Children's Authors and Illustrators Week. Did you know that the first full week of February is Children's Authors and Illustrators Week? It's the perfect week to sit down and read a book with the younger members of your family. A favorite of the Athens Messenger newsroom is Dr. Seuss.
