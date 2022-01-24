1.) Icy 5k
On Friday, Jan. 28, OU’s Bird Arena will host a free 5k on the ice, with skate rental available for $5.
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with prizes, take-home activities and snacks provided. The event is open to all skill levels and ages.
Registration is available for free on OU’s RecShop website.
2.) Bunny vaccine clinics
River Road Rabbit Rescue will host a vaccine clinic for rabbits to protect them from the highly deadly RHDV2 virus.
The vaccine series is in two parts, and clinics will be held on Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and March 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with one clinic for each shot.
Payments for the first clinic must be made by Thursday, Jan. 27. The total cost for both vaccines is $88.95, though payments may be made for each individual shot.
More information is available on the River Road Rabbit Rescue Facebook page. Appointments may be reserved by text at 740-517-3486.
3.) This day in history
On Jan. 25, 1533 King Henry VIII of England married his second wife, Anne Boleyn.
The events surrounding the annulment of the king’s first marriage and his marriage to Boleyn contributed to his country’s break with the Roman Catholic Church as well as the English Reformation.
