1.) Athens County in Ida's path
The remnants of Hurrican Ida will be making its way into the area starting on Tuesday. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, leading to local rises in creeks and streams as well as instances of flash flooding. A flash flood watch will be in effect starting on Tuesday afternoon as two to four inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts of up to six inches possible.
2.) Local school district hiring
The Athens City School District is hiring permanent bus drivers based on proper paperwork with the starting pay of $17.43 per hour including benefits. Please contact Sharon Ervin, Transportation Director at 740-797-4128 for more details.
The school district is also accepting and hiring substitute employees in the following areas, bus drivers, cafeteria, custodial, paraprofessionals and teachers. For more information on these positions please call the district office at 740-797-4544.
3.) OhioHealth changes to visitor policy
Following the recent community surge of COVID-19 cases, OhioHealth announced that patients will be allowed to designate a single visitor for inpatient for the duration of their stay starting Aug. 31. Patients in emergency, medical practice, surgery, and outpatient infusion/radiation oncology space remain unchanged with one visitor allowed. The new visitor policy will go into effect Aug. 31, at midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.