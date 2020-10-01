Casting a Ballot (copy)

A voter follows the arrow to the polling place at the First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Court and Washington streets in Athens during the Nov. 6, 2019 election. Voter turnout was around 26 percent in Athens County.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

1. Voter registration. Voter registration in Ohio will close on Oct. 5. Voter registration and absentee ballot forms are available in the front lobby of the Athens County Courthouse Annex building, 15. S. Court St. Boxes to drop off a registration or absentee voting form are available both in front and behind the building. The office is also open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, there are now 757 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Currently, there are 155 known active cases and 600 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Statewide there 153,987 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 4,804 deaths.

3. A new month begins. Find a way to celebrate the autumn weather on the first day of October this week — go for a hike, watch a nature documentary, or find a craft to complete.

