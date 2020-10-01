1. Voter registration. Voter registration in Ohio will close on Oct. 5. Voter registration and absentee ballot forms are available in the front lobby of the Athens County Courthouse Annex building, 15. S. Court St. Boxes to drop off a registration or absentee voting form are available both in front and behind the building. The office is also open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, there are now 757 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Currently, there are 155 known active cases and 600 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Statewide there 153,987 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 4,804 deaths.
3. A new month begins. Find a way to celebrate the autumn weather on the first day of October this week — go for a hike, watch a nature documentary, or find a craft to complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.