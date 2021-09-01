1.) September is National Preparedness Month
National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized annually in September to encourage family and community disaster planning for not only a month, but every day, throughout the year. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States took place on American soil on September 11, 2001.
This year’s theme for National Preparedness Month is: “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”
2.) Jacksonville Old Settler's Festival reunion begins Thursday
The Old Settler's Festival reunion begins Sept. 2, at 5 p.m. on S. 6th St. in Jacksonville. Thursday will feature the little miss Old Settler's talent show, opening ceremonies, and a bike parade as well as karaoke.
3.) Victory in Japan Day
On Sept. 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Japan formally surrenders to the Allies, bringing an end to World War II. The surrender, previously thought impossible due to Japanese fervor, but was achieved following the detonation of two atomic bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
