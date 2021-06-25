1.) Lieutenant Dan Riley, the fire safety officer at the Athens Fire Department, is imploring Athenians to practice safety while handling fireworks during their Fourth of July celebrations this next weekend. A list of safety tips is included in his letter to the editor on A6.
2.) Producer/Director Evan Shaw, Audio Supervisor Adam Rich and WOUB Radio Director Rusty Smith were all nominated for Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards for their work with WOUB. The awards are under the Documentary Historical category and the trio was nominated for The Our Town: Gallipolis which looked into the history of Gallia County.
3.) On this day in history in 2015, same-sex marriage was made legal in the United States by one vote in the U.S. Supreme Court. The decision made on Obergefell vs. Hodges ruled that same-sex marriage could not be banned in the country and that all same-sex marriages had to be recognized nationwide.
