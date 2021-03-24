Teacher vaccinations go untracked amid school reopening push

Granby kindergarten school teacher Christina Kibby receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano, left, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital this morning. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,769 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (5 new cases) and 52 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 108 active cases in Athens County. Two additional hospitalizations were also reported on the dashboard for Athens County today. There are now 1,004,670 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,382 deaths.

2. Vaccines. Did you know that any adult in Ohio interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment if the site is struggling to fill appointments? Visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to register.

3. National Endometriosis Month. Did you know that March is marked as National Endometriosis Month? over 176 million women suffer from the disease that causes extreme pain in the pelvic region, cysts and infertility among other symptoms. The month is observed to support those who suffer and to work towards a cure. 

