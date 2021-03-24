1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,769 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (5 new cases) and 52 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 108 active cases in Athens County. Two additional hospitalizations were also reported on the dashboard for Athens County today. There are now 1,004,670 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,382 deaths.
2. Vaccines. Did you know that any adult in Ohio interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment if the site is struggling to fill appointments? Visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to register.
3. National Endometriosis Month. Did you know that March is marked as National Endometriosis Month? over 176 million women suffer from the disease that causes extreme pain in the pelvic region, cysts and infertility among other symptoms. The month is observed to support those who suffer and to work towards a cure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.