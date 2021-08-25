1.) Regional Ohio National Guard battalion to deploy for a year
The Ohio National Guard will honor a group of about 80 Soldiers from Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, based in McConnelsville, Ohio, as they prepare to depart for a yearlong deployment in support of U.S. Central Command operations.
The unit's call to duty ceremony will take place 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Secrest Auditorium, 334 Shinnick St., Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
This deployment was planned months in advance and is not in reaction to current events in Afghanistan.
2.) Athens City School District returns
Students returned to Athens City Schools on Wednesday. Some elementary students got their first taste of the new schools, East Elementary and Morrison-Gordon, both replacing older buildings of the same name. Plains residents — please be mindful of Athens High School students as they use Rt. 682.
3.) On this day in history:
On August 26, 1939, the first televised Major League baseball game is broadcast on station W2XBS, the station that was to become WNBC-TV. Announcer Red Barber called the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York.
