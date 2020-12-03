Auditor Thompson Presents #1 Dog Tag for 2020

Shelly Powell, her son Nathan, and winner of the #1 Dog License, Wally the Golden Retriever.

1. Make sure your dog is legal. 2021 dog licenses are now available for purchase. Make sure your pets are up to date. Find out more on A3.

2. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 2,170 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 505 known active cases and 1,661 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 437,928 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 6,671 deaths.

3. Drive-Thru Food Distribution. The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, is hosting an on-site food distribution. The drive-thru distribution will take place Dec. 2-4, 7, 9-11, and 14-17 at the Foodbank, 1005 CIC Drive in Logan. The distributions will run from 10 a.m. to noon while supplies last. Athens residents are eligible. Families residing within this service area and who are within 230% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible to pick up food during the distribution. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. There is no pre-registration for this event.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments