TRex

Tyrannosaurus Rex is known for its big head and little arms. The same goes for the blow-up version. The inflatable creatures at the year’s trick-or-treat were blown around a bit, with wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.

1. Jacksonville trick-or-treating. Jacksonville will be holding trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, from 5-6 p.m. The Village asks that all state and local guidelines concerning COVID-19 be observed. Trick-or-treating will be re-evaluated if the Athens County level changes before Halloween.

2. Glouster trick-or-treating. Glouster will be holding its trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5-6 p.m.

3. Global Handwashing Day. Since 2008, Global Handwashing Day has been observed each year on Oct. 15. The day encourages education of the importance of handwashing and it’s role as a key factor in disease prevention. This year, this is particularly important given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC encourages handwashing multiple times a day for at least 20 seconds using soap and water.


