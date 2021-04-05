1.) Early voting begins this week
Early voting for local primary races, notably, the Athens Fourth Ward Democratic Primary. If you intend to vote early, be sure to check you voter registration, polling sites, and more at www.vote411.org.
Times for early voting are:
April 6-9: 8a-5p
April 12-16: 8a-5p
April 19-23: 8a-5p
April 26-30: 8a-7p
May 1: 8a-4p
May 2: 1p-5p
May 3: 8a-2p
2.) COVID-19 update
In Athens County, 4,874 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (22 new cases, including weekend numbers) and 53 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 140 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,026,929 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,643 COVID-related deaths.
3.) Lam's Garden on State Street in Athens to close
Lam's Garden, the Chinese restaurant in Athens is set to close after nearly 40 years in business, the eatery announced last week. The establishment will be open for another 4 weeks, more or less, the owners said. The owners said in their announcement they planned to retire, and thanked the community for decades of support.
