Voting ends soon

Be sure to get your absentee ballot postmarked by Monday, April 27, the day before the election. As shown in this photo, you can also drop your ballot in the box in back of the Broad of Elections building on Court Street.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

1. Athens Library reopens. After a precautionary closure due to possible COVID-19 exposure, the Athens branch of the Athens County Public Libraries is reopened this week. They are located at 30 Home Street, Athens. 

2. One week left to vote. It is officially one week until Election Day. Those who requested mail in ballots still have time to mail them back or drop them off at either of the two drop boxes at the Board of Elections office, located at 15 S Court St #130, Athens. You can also do early, vote in-person voting up until Nov. 2 at the same place. 

3. COVID-19 in Athens. There are now 1,281 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Of those cases, 266 are active and 1,013 are in recovery. This is an increase of eight cases in 24 hours. In Ohio there are now 200,231 cases and 5,217 deaths. 


Load comments