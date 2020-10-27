1. Athens Library reopens. After a precautionary closure due to possible COVID-19 exposure, the Athens branch of the Athens County Public Libraries is reopened this week. They are located at 30 Home Street, Athens.
2. One week left to vote. It is officially one week until Election Day. Those who requested mail in ballots still have time to mail them back or drop them off at either of the two drop boxes at the Board of Elections office, located at 15 S Court St #130, Athens. You can also do early, vote in-person voting up until Nov. 2 at the same place.
3. COVID-19 in Athens. There are now 1,281 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Of those cases, 266 are active and 1,013 are in recovery. This is an increase of eight cases in 24 hours. In Ohio there are now 200,231 cases and 5,217 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.