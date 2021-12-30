1.) COVID cases
Athens County reported 48 new COVID cases on Thursday, Dec. 30.
With new cases reaching record highs in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine this week mobilized an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard to support hospitals with critical needs.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19. Appointments may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Hunter education
The Albany Volunteer Fire Department will host a hunting education course on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, with registration now open.
Ohio hunter education programs are designed for people of all ages and abilities, and are run by experienced and knowledgeable hunters, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Registration for the course is available on the ODNR website. Just click ‘discover and learn,’ and then click ‘hunter education’ under ‘education and training.’
3.) This day in history
On Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization first learned of ‘viral pneumonia’ cases in China. The disease was later identified as COVID-19.
