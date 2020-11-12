1. COVID-19 in Athens County. As of Wednesday at 2 p.m., there are 1,547 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, there have been four deaths. Of these, 287 are known active cases and 1,256 are recovered cases of COVID-19. Statewide there are now 267,356 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 5,623 deaths.
2. Official Athens County election results. The Athens County Board of Elections has stated that it will have the official results of all races from the Nov. 3 election certified and finalized by Friday, Nov. 13.
3. COVID-19 at Ohio University. Over the last seven days, Ohio University reports that 1,740 students or staff members have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 43 people have tested positive. This is a 3% positivity rate.
