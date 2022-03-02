1.) COVID deaths

Athens County saw two new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 126.

2.) Strongest Town Contest

The Village of Chauncey is competing in the Strongest Town contest, squaring off against Norwood, OH in the first round of voting.

Votes may be cast at www.strongtowns.org, with ballots due for the first round by 1 p.m. today, Thursday, March 3.

3.) This day in history

On March 3, 1918, the second treaty of Brest-Litovsk was signed, allowing newly formed Soviet Russia to exit World War I.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.