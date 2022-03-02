1.) COVID deaths
Athens County saw two new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 126.
2.) Strongest Town Contest
The Village of Chauncey is competing in the Strongest Town contest, squaring off against Norwood, OH in the first round of voting.
Votes may be cast at www.strongtowns.org, with ballots due for the first round by 1 p.m. today, Thursday, March 3.
3.) This day in history
On March 3, 1918, the second treaty of Brest-Litovsk was signed, allowing newly formed Soviet Russia to exit World War I.
