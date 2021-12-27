1.) COVID tests at libraries
As COVID cases in Ohio continue to climb, free at-home COVID tests remain available at select Athens County libraries.
Although the availability of tests at the libraries has grown sparser in recent days, the Athens County Public Libraries website features a widget with real-time information on the availability of tests at each given location.
Visit https://www.myacpl.org/ to learn which libraries currently offer tests.
2.) Pins and needles craft time
The Wells (Albany) Public Library hosts pins and needles craft time every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The library invites all to join for handwork and pleasant conversation.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a project to work on: embroidery, knitting, crochet, quilting, mending, or whatever you like to do!
3.) This day in history
On Dec. 27, 1831, Charles Darwin began the voyage during which he would develop his theory of evolution, setting sail on the HMS Beagle.
