1.) The Wall that Heals is seeking volunteers
The Wall that Heals, a scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C., arrived in Athens yesterday. Organizers are seeking more volunteers for the wall, which is open 24 hours to the public.
All shifts, which are four hours, still have room to add volunteers. If you are interested you can call 740-592-1819 or email amys@athensohio. com
The Wall that Heals will be in Athens until Saturday.
2.) Service for Charles J. Ping to be held this Saturday
Former Ohio University President Charles J. Ping died Tuesday, according to his obituary. All are welcome to attend a service at the First Presbyterian Church, 2 N. Court St., Athens on Saturday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. A memorial program will be held on campus later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Ohio University Foundation dedicated to support either the Ping Cutler Scholars or the Ping Institute.
3.) Free rides to vaccines through HAPCAP
If you would like a COVID-19 vaccine but are limited by transportation, HAPCAP is offering free transportation to vaccine providers. All rides must be scheduled in advance. Those in Athens County who would like to arrange a ride should call Athens on Demand Transit between 8:30 a.m, and 3:30 p.m., at 740-597-2404.
