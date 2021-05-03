1.) Athens Transit suspends morning line
Starting Monday, May 3rd, Athens Public Transit will suspend the morning route for Line 5. Service will resume the morning of Monday, May 17th. The evening route for Line 5 will not be affected.
A detailed schedule can be found at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit.
2.) COVID-19 Update
In Athens County, 5,169 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (13 new cases including Saturday & Sunday) and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 110 active cases in Athens County. In Ohio, there are now 1,075,999 total COVID-19 cases, and 19,284 COVID-related deaths.
3.) Vaccine walk-ins this week at Heritage Hall
There will be free vaccine walk-in clinics on Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, and is free, but the clinic asks you bring an insurance card.
