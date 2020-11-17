1 National Hiking Day: Nov. 17 is National Hiking Day! Athens County does not lack in hiking trails. From Strouds Run to The Ridges, there are plenty of opportunities to see what nature has to offer. Take today as an opportunity to get some socially distanced exercise in the great outdoors and take a hike.
2 COVID-19 in Ohio: As updated by the Ohio Department of Health, at 2:00 PM, November 16, 2020, there are now 305,364 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 5,742 deaths.
3 NAMI Athens Family Support Group: The NAMI Athens Family Support Group will meet via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. Email info@namiathensohio.org for the Zoom link.
