1.) Athens City Dog Parks closed due to infectious dog disease
All City Dog Parks will be Closed for seven Days beginning July 29 due to an outbreak of kennel cough
Kennel Cough (also known as canine infectious tracheobronchitis) is a highly contagious respiratory disease. Dogs commonly contract kennel cough at places where large amounts of canines congregate, such as boarding and daycare facilities, dog parks, training groups, and dog shows.
2.) Athens Public Transit temporarily suspends Line 5
There has been a temporary change for Athens Public transit Line 5 in the afternoon. Effective Monday, August 2 service for Line 5 afternoon will be suspended until further notice. Reminder: Line 5 is currently suspended also but riders can catch Line 6. Athens Public Transit apologizes for the inconvenience.
3.) Nelsonville asks residents to pick up pet waste
Nelsonville asks residents to be responsible and clean up their pet’s waste.
There are several very common diseases that can be transmitted to dogs, cats and people through feces. These include giardia, roundworms, salmonella, and Ecoli. These diseases are very serious and common, and every effort should be made by pet owners to keep their pets and family away from potentially infected feces.
The City of Nelsonville ordinances require pet owners to clean up pet waste. Failure to clean up pet waste could result in a fine of up to $150.
