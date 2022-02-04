1.) Owl prowl
The naturalist at Burr Oak State Park will host an ‘owl prowl’ today, Saturday, Feb. 5, meeting at the Sandpiper room in the lodge at 6 p.m.
A short slide presentation will proceed a one-mile hike, which will allow visitors to experience the winter woodland landscape at night while calling for owls.
Visitors are asked to wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather.
2.) No ice is safe ice
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources stresses the importance of safety in winter recreation, including when it comes to activity on ice.
No ice is 100% safe, and thawing and refreezing can weaken ice. Ice conditions can also change within a few feet because of currents and proximity to shore.
If venturing out on ice on foot, it is recommended that you wear a life vest under your winter gear (but not when traveling across ice in an enclosed vehicle).
It is also advised that you let someone know when you will be on the ice and when you will return, contact a licensed ice guide if you plan to ice fish, avoid thin ice, and carry two screwdrivers, ice picks, or large nails to help gain a firm grip, should you have to pull yourself out of the water.
More safety recommendations for winter recreation are available on the ODNR website.
3.) This day in history
On Feb. 5, 1994, white segregationist Byron de La Beckwith was convicted of killing Black civil rights leader Medgar Evers more than 30 years earlier, in 1963.
Evers made a number of contributions to the civil rights movement, including organizing local affiliates of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. His murder made him a martyr of the movement.
Beckwith received a life sentence and died in prison in 2001.
