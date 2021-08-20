1.) Johnson Road/US Route 33 connection closing Monday
Drivers will no longer be able to turn left onto Johnson Road from US Route 33 or right onto the highway from Johnson Road. The Ohio Department of Transportation has shut the intersection down following studies into traffic patterns and accidents in the area.
2.) Passion Works sale Saturday
Passion Works Studios will be holding a puppet costume sale on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Armory Park. Local artists works will be on display and for sale.
3.) On this day: Mona Lisa stolen
On Aug. 21, 1911 Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre by three Italian handymen; it was not recovered until 1913, and the media sensation helped make it one of the world’s most famous paintings.
