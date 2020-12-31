Welcome, new year!

This marks the last edition of the Athens Messenger for 2019. A bittersweet moment, to be sure. This week we’ve been looking back on the top stories from this year, as well as some of the more exciting weather moments through photos. Today, we’re looking forward to the new year. Here’s to 2020, Athens County. The staff of the Athens Messenger wishes you the best!

 Messenger photo by John Halley

1. Hello 2021. 2020, we were not sad to see you leave. Happy New Year everyone, we hope your 2021 is off to a good start.

2. Year in review. The Athens Messenger is in the middle of our annual year in review series, be sure to check out the next few editions to remember about all of the big moments of 2020.

3. COVID-19. Due to the printing schedule surrounding New Year’s Day, the new COVID-19 numbers had not been released by the time this edition went to print. Be sure to check out Tuesday’s edition for an update.


