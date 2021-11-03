1.) Pumpkin chuckin’
At the second "annual" Athens Pumpkin Chuckin’ event, give your old Jack-O-Lanterns and pumpkins a smashing send-off by launching them from a full-size trebuchet!
The event will take place this Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until dusk at the Athens Soccer Complex next to Walmart. There is a suggested donation of three to five dollars per pumpkin to participate, with donations benefiting Ratha Con, a nonprofit pop culture convention in Athens.
Concessions and hot beverages will be available. Bring a chair and lounge in the spectator's area, or step up to the launching line to launch and destroy your old pumpkins. The trebuchet will be operated by trained event staff, and participants will be allowed to pull the launch cord from a safe distance.
Due to the nature of the venue and for safety reasons, this event will be cancelled if it is raining.
2.) Free naloxone
A partnership of the Ohio Department of Health and Harm Reduction Ohio currently allows anyone in Ohio to order free naloxone online at www.harmreductionohio.org. Naloxone is an antidote to opioid overdose.
All orders are shipped promptly and discreetly.
3.) This day in history
On Nov. 4, 1924 Nellie Taylor Ross became the first woman elected as governor of a U.S. state in Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.