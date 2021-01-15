COVID-19 vaccine distribution expands in Athens County
Starting next week, some Phase 1b vaccine recipients, which includes highest priority people 65 and older (80+), at Kroger Pharmacies, Shrivers Pharmacies and Hopewell Health Centers in Athens and Nelsonville. The Athens City-County Health Department and OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital are combining efforts to provide vaccine clinics to members of the community in Phase 1b at the Ohio University Heritage College of Medicine building.
COVID-19 update in Athens
In Athens County, 3,587 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 total deaths have been reported to date. There are now 818,442 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 10,057 deaths.
Bagel Street Deli broken in to
Bagel Street Deli on Court St. in Athens reported a break-in on Jan. 15. Some items were stolen, including an iPad. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Bagel Street Deli at 740-593-3838.
