1.) Nelsonville Pool closed for remainder of season
The City of Nelsonville announces that the city’s aquatic center will close for the remainder of the 2021 season due to staffing shortages.
2.) Old Settlers Reunion Saturday Schedule
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — 2021 Janet Cline Memorial Kids Day Games
Noon to 5 p.m. — Kiddie Day
12:30 to 1 p.m. — TTYL Cheerleaders at stage area for grades 2nd-4th & 5th-6th
1 to 2:30 p.m. — Petting Zoo at Jacksonville Park (sponsored by Trimble Bridge Builders)
1 to 4 p.m. — face painting at the stage area (sponsored by Atomic Credit Union)
1 to 1:30 p.m. — Dennis Regaling Magic Show (sponsored by Floor & Moore)
1:30 to 4 p.m. — Dennis Regaling balloon animals walking around festival
1:30 to 3 p.m. — DJ Madd Dog (sponsored by the Smile Shop)
4 to 5 p.m. — Jr Miss and Miss Evening Gown and Question (sponsored by Steak & Shake of Athens)
5 p.m. — Cute Kids Contest (Ages 1-4)
6 to 8 p.m. — Eric Atkinson Rock/Country (Sponsored by Hopewell Health Centers (Tomcat Care Center)
8:30 to 11 p.m. — Julia Neville (Country) (Sponsored by Jacksonville Eagles)
3.) On this day in history
On Sep 4, 1886, Apache leader Geronimo surrenders to U.S. government troops. For 30 years, the Native American warrior had battled to protect his tribe’s homeland; however, by 1886 the Apaches were exhausted and outnumbered.
