A cut-out of Rufus the Bobcat stands on Court Street. Photo by Ben Peters.

1. Red alert. Athens County is now listed as red Level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Level 3 is defined as very high exposure and spread. Residents are to limit activities as much as possible. Masks must be worn at all times and gatherings outside of those you live with are discouraged.

2. Small Business Saturday. Today is Small Business Saturday, a day that has been celebrated since 2010 and is meant to encourage people to shop at small local businesses for their holiday shopping.

3. Carbon Monoxide. What is Carbon Monoxide and how do you prevent exposure to the deadly gas? Lt. Dan Riley with the Athens Fire Department gives an informative look on A4.


