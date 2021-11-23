1.) Happy Thanksgiving!
We at The Athens Messenger wish you a happy holiday filled with good food and company — and of course, thanksgiving.
We look forward to spending the holiday season with all of you! Readers can consult page A4 for a list of upcoming holiday activities.
2.) History of Thanksgiving?
On Thanksgiving, it is common to speak of kinship between Native Americans and European settlers.
This origin story for the holiday is considered by scholars to be a myth. One early mention of a “Thanksgiving” feast occurred in 1637 and celebrated not the coming together of Native Americans and settlers, but the massacre of a Pequot village by settlers, according to TIME.
However, when Thanksgiving was made an official holiday in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln, his proclamation did not reference Native Americans and settlers at all. Instead, the proclamation focused on the need to “heal the wounds of the nation” which was then engaged in its civil war.
Between roughly 1880 and 1920, the narrative around the holiday began to shift, according to TIME — and by 1920 the story almost universally taught in American classrooms centered the false idea of Native Americans and European settlers coming together.
3.) Native American history of Athens
Athens, Ohio is located on the ancestral lands of the Adena, Hopewell, Shawnee and Osage peoples.
Native American history continues to shape life in Athens County. For instance, the Appalachian Highway follows, with only slight deviations, a Native American trail dubbed the Buffalo Trace, according to an article in The Athens NEWS.
