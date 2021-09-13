1.) Mass vaccination clinics this week
Athens City-County Health Department is hosting two large free vaccination clinics in September for the public.
Dates are this and next Friday, Sept. 17 and September 24, 8:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-3:30 p.m. (both dates).
Appointments for either date can be made at: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/
Scroll down and select “Athens City-County Health Department” from the list, they will be giving vaccine at the new medical school, Heritage Hall at 191 W. Union St.
This clinic is for ages 12+ and those under age 18 will need a parent or guardian present.
2.) Athens County passes 1,000 active cases
Athens County is now over 1,000 reported active cases — a record — according to Ohio Department of Health data. Actives cases hit 1,003 Monday after Athens County reported an additional 35 cases. Children (ages 0-17) are becoming a larger and larger percentage of Ohio COVID-19 cases.
3.) National Sober Day
Sept. 14 is National Sober Day, a day to be spent reflecting on sobriety and how society can further encourage those struggling with addiction to seek help. If you would like help with dependencies, you can contact the following hotlines:
Hopewell Health Centers: 740-593-3344 or 1-888-475-8484 — My Sister’s Place: 1-800-443-3402 — Suicide Prevention: 1-800-273-8255
