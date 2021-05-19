1.) Second day of no new COVID-19 cases
Athens County reported no new COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row, as cases decline generally in Athens County and the state.
2.) Vax-a-Million sign-up open
If you have been vaccinated and would like to opt in for the $1 million vaccination lottery conducted by the state. There will be five drawings, the first one a week from tomorrow. You have to have your first shot by May 23 to be eligible. If you wish to sign up for the program, you can at ohiovaxamillion.com
3.) Changes to Athens Bus Transit Line 5
Effective immediately, Athens Public Transit is suspending the Line 5 morning route until further notice. The evening route for Line 5 will not be affected.
A detailed schedule can be found at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit. Download the DoubleMap app to track the buses in real-time.
