1.) Doggie Paddle in Nelsonville Saturday
There will be a canoe, cayak, and tube river event Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. benefitting the Athens County Dog Shelter. Guests will have the option to depart from Outdoor Pro Adventures 3-mile, 6-mile, or 8-mile drop off locations. A 5% donation will be added to our regular prices, and all donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Adventure Pro Outdoors.
During this event you will be given the opportunity to meet with current dogs at the Athens County Dog Shelter.
2.) Amesville Car, Truck and Tractor Show on Saturday
There will be a parade and car and tractor show in Amesville on Saturday, July 17, from 3:30 p.m., to 5:30 p.m. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Registration for the show is $10 and first place offers a payout of $500, second place, $300 and third place, $200. The event will be held rain or shine.
3.) ODOT drivers license scam text
ODOT announced it has been made aware of suspicious text messages that claims to be from ODOT requesting customers to update their driver's license information. ODOT does not issue driver licenses in Ohio. While the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles does issue driver licenses, the BMV is not requesting this information from anyone either.
