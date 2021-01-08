Blood drive at Athens High School

Giving blood is no big deal for senior Greyson Kerns, at Athens High School Blood Drive but could make a big impact on others. The annual drive is sponsered by the Key Club. In 2015, 76 people signed up to donate.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

1. National Blood Donation Month. January is marked as being National Blood Donation Month. The need for blood donors never ends. Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

2. Food Pantry hits the road. The Athens County Food Pantry is launching a new food delivery program to help support struggling family and communities. See A3 for more information.

3. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 3,340 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 501 known active cases and 2,830 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 762,603 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 9,544 deaths.


