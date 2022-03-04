1.) Four COVID deaths
Athens County reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, March 4. Among the deceased, one was in their 60s and three were in their 70s.
This brings the total deaths from COVID-19 in Athens County to 130.
While COVID-19 case numbers have continued to decline, the virus remains deadly, especially for vulnerable populations and the unvaccinated.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19 and may be scheduled online via the Ohio Department of Health website.
2.) Early wildflowers
Spring wildflowers are already beginning to show themselves! Two early wildflowers include skunk cabbage and harbinger-of-spring.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, skunk cabbage is unique for it skunk-like scent; a reddish-brown, hood-like spathe; and its ‘thermogenic’ properties. The plant creates heat through cellular respiration, allowing it to melt snow and ice.
Harbinger-of-spring, in the carrot family, is identifiable by its contrasting white petals and black anthers, appearing a few inches off the ground.
The ODNR will post weekly reports to its Facebook page later in March providing information on blooming wildflowers.
3.) This day in history
On March 5, American country, western and pop singer Patsy Cline died when she was only 30 in an airplane crash.
Amid the popularity of Cline’s hit song “I Fall to Pieces,” she was marketed as a pop singer, although she never gave up the country genre and continued to favor it.
