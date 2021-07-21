1.) Christmas in July at the Nelsonville Pool omnJuly 23
Friday, July 23 will be Christmas in July at The Nelsonville Water Park on Canal Street. The first 50 children will be admitted free. Rockin’ Reggie will also be in attendance with live music.
2.) Sheriff’s Office seeking whereabouts of sex offender
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of John White, age 48. White is a registered sex offender who has failed to report as required. If you have information that may assist in locating White pursuant to his warrant, please contact Brynne Morris at 740-566-4300 or bmorris@athenssheriff.com.
3.) On this day in history
On July 22, 2003, U.S. Army Private Jessica Lynch, a prisoner-of-war who was rescued from an Iraqi hospital, receives a hero’s welcome when she returns to her hometown of Palestine, West Virginia. The story of the 19-year-old supply clerk, who was captured by Iraqi forces in March 2003, gripped America; however, it was later revealed that some details of Lynch’s dramatic capture and rescue might have been exaggerated, according to History.com.
