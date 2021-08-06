1.) Tax-free weekend
Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday will be this weekend, Aug. 6 to 8.
The holiday marks the weekend where Ohioans will not have to pay state sales and use taxes on clothing items, school supplies and school instructional materials up to a certain price.
The following items are exempt from sales and use tax:
- Clothing items priced at $75 or less;
- School supplies priced at $20 or less; and
- School instructional materials priced at $20 or less.
2.) Athens County Fair kicks off this weekend
The Athens County Fair begins this weekend, with a full nine days of events, shows and, of course, fried foods. You can check out this years fair schedule inside this copy of The Athens Messenger.
3.) Athens Kiwanis Club collecting plastic bags for park bench
The Kiwanis Club of Athens has partnered with Athens Sandlot for the Nextrex Plastic Bag Recycling Program. For collecting 500 pounds of plastic bags for recycling, Nextrex will donate one composite park bench made of recycled plastic to Athens Sandlot.
The collection points are at The Market on East State and Classic Brands off State Route 32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.