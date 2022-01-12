1.) Another COVID death
Athens County recorded its 105th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the county also reported a record-shattering 249 new COVID-19 cases.
Vaccinations remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19. Appointments may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Medical donations
Rural Action is seeking donations of medical supplies and equipment to a collection site at the Federal Valley Resource Center in Stewart.
Donated items will be distributed by NGOs to help people locally and around the world.
Accepted donations include wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, oxygen equipment, CPAP machines, wound care supplies, bandages, slings, splints and more. Items for donation may be left at any time in the alcove next to the thrift store.
Items that will not be accepted include medical waste, medications and rusted equipment.
To donate larger items, contact ed@ruralaction.org.
3.) Long lost fish
A fish long thought to have permanently left Ohio made a surprise reappearance this fall, the Ohio Division of Wildlife said in a recent statement.
The longhead darter was last captured in Ohio in 1939 and was thought to be locally extinct, or extirpated. However, two longhead darters were captured in the Ohio River during electrofishing bass surveys.
Welcome back, longhead darter!
