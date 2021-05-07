1. Wild Turkey Festival. The 36th Annual Wild Turkey Festival takes place this weekend in McArthur. This will be the first festival held in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March of 2020.
2. Food distribution at the fairgrounds. The Athens Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be distributing boxes of fresh food at the Athens County Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m. again this Saturday. No ID or paperwork is required for food.
3. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 5,188 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (6 new cases) and 58 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 92 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,081,518 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,428 COVID-related deaths.
