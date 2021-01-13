1. Vaccine interest list. Those age 65 and older who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up on the interest list with the Athens City-County Health Department. This can be done at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkxKZ0BIhowrj5kDuOwNpnPdroJAE-6XxsspGL2I1Z5HwTbw/viewform.
2. COVID-19 in Athens County. In Athens County, 3,505 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 535 known active cases and 2,961 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 799,639 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 9,881 deaths.
3. Nelsonville Breakfast. The Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will be hosting a breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 8-10 a.m. at 135 W. Columbus St, Nelsonville. Breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage links and scrambled eggs. No inside dining. Stop in to place and pick up your order or call 740-753-9084 for carry-out or in-town delivery.
