1. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court when she was appointed by Bill Clinton in 1993. The first woman on the Supreme Court was Sandra Day O’Conner, who was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan, and served from 1981 until 2006.
2. Oktoberfest: Though officially canceled this year due to COVID-19, this week was slated to be the beginning of Oktoberfest, the German folk festival celebrating Bavarian heritage. Oktoberfest is celebrated around the world with beer tents, German food favorites and music.
3. The League of Women Voters of Athens County Voter’s Guide is printed each election season to give Athens County voters an overview of what will be on their ballot. The Voter’s Guide will be printed this Saturday in the Sept. 26 edition of the Athens Messenger.
