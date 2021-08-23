1.) Johnson Road closed
Johnson Road at U.S. 33 officially closed Monday, two days before Athens High School students return. Drivers are encouraged to use Route 682 to access businesses and schools on Johnson Road.
2.) Back to school week!
Local school districts return to classes this week. Each school has a different mask policy, so be sure to check with your school district to get information on what is required. If you are driving in a school zone this week, be mindful of your surroundings.
3.) Pfizer vaccine gets full FDA approval
The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, clearing use for children under 12, and potentially allowing for more broad requirements in settings like school or the military.
More than 200 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the U.S. under special emergency provisions — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since December, the AP reported. In going a step further and granting full approval, the Food and Drug Administration cited months of real-world evidence that serious side effects are extremely rare.
