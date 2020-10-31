1. Tonight’s full moon. Tonight marks the first time in 76 years that a full moon will be visible by all in the world. The term “full moon” actual refers to a moment in time when the moon is truly full and opposite of the sun. The last time this occurred on Halloween was 1944.
2. Haunted White House. Did you know that the home of the President is thought to be haunted? The most common ghost sighting is of President Abraham Lincoln, who has been spotted by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands and Sir Winston Churchill. Other commonly spotted ghosts include Andrew Jackson, David Burns and Abigail Adams.
3. Wear a mask. While you are celebrating Halloween tonight, don’t forget to wear your mask. There is still a state ordinance to wear masks in public. Maybe you can find a way to incorporate the mask into your or your child’s costume.
