1.) Poet laureate
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reappointed Albany resident Kari Gunter-Seymour as the state’s poet laureate.
Gunter-Seymour’s second term begins Jan. 1, 2022.
2.) Blood donors needed
The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels, which continue to decline. According to an email from the Red Cross, if more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion.
Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the situation.
Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
3.) This day in history
On Dec. 30, 1916, the Siberian mystic Grigori Rasputin was murdered by Russian conservatives who first poisoned, then shot and finally drowned him, in an effort to end his influence over the Russian royal family.
The assassination of Rasputin was part of a larger social upheaval that resulted in multiple Russian revolutions and culminated — also on Dec. 30, in 1922 — with the official establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
