1. Vaccine update. The Athens City-County Health Department received 360 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 975 second doses this week. 62 first doses have been administered and three second doses since Feb. 20.
2. COVID-29 update. In Athens County, 4,573 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (11 new cases) and 31 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 389 known active cases and 4,153 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 959,995 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 17,045 deaths.
3. Food distribution at the fairgrounds. The Athens Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be distributing boxes of fresh food at the Athens County Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m. again this Saturday. No ID or paperwork is required for food.
(0) comments
