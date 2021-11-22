1.) Your next paper
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, your next edition of The Athens Messenger will be out tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 24 rather than Thursday.
2.) Albany wagon ride
Athens County Public Libraries will host a historical wagon tour of Albany from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
John Hutchison will lead the tour with his Percheron work horses and wagon. Wagon rides will depart from the front porch of the Albany library.
Hot chocolate and popcorn refreshments will be available.
3.) This day in history
On Nov. 23, 1963, the first episode of the British science-fiction series “Doctor Who” aired. The show continues to produce new episodes, after a hiatus from 1989 until the series revival in 2005.
