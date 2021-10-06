1.) Hocking Hills Music Festival
Located just off Route 33 above the Hocking Hills Market, The Hocking Hills Music Festival will be held on nearly 75 acres of beautiful hilltop property.
Nelsonville Music Festival and Duck Creek Log Jam are partnering to offer this new live music experience in Ohio’s Hocking Hills this Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9. This festival will feature Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Del McCoury Band, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Rebirth Brass Band, Cedric Burnside, The Brothers Comatose, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Dead Horses, Rainbow Girls, Sunny War, Yarn, The Wonderfool, Parker Louis, Hocking River String Band, Dawna, and more.
Tickets and more information are available at hockinghillsmusicfestival.com.
2.) Nelsonville census recount seeking volunteers
The Nelsonville 2020 census recount has started and will continue until Sunday, Oct. 10.
Recount canvassers will be going door to door each day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. only. All canvassers will be wearing a “Nelsonville Census Recount Volunteer” ID badge. The only information that will be needed from residents are the names of all persons living in a household. No other information will be required.
Anyone who would like to volunteer should meet at the Nelsonville City Building in the utilities office each day at 10 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Canvasser groups will organize and deploy from the City Building.
At stake is whether Nelsonville retains its status as a city.
3.) Poll workers needed for Nov. 2 election
Athens County needs poll workers for the Nov. 2 election. If you are interested, contact the Board of Elections at (740) 592-3201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.