1.) Monday Creek Book Festival
The Monday Creek Book Festival will celebrate and showcase authors and illustrators from near and far this Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at Stuart’s Opera House.
This free event is a partnership of Monday Creek Publishing and Stuart’s Opera House.
2.) Songs from Broadway
This weekend at ARTS/West, a musical theater event, All Together Now!, will benefit the Athens County Food Pantry.
The event will feature songs from musicals including Rent, Les Misérables, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Frozen, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Company and many more.
Performances will take place Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with tickets available online for $10 at www.ovst.org/together.
3.) Dog shelter beyond capacity
The Athens County Dog Shelter is currently beyond capacity, making now a good time to pursue adoption.
Visit www.athenssheriff.com/dog-shelter to view dogs currently up for adoption. All dogs pictured are protected from heart worms for the next six months.
