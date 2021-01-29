Winter storm prep

A county plow prepares for another long drive ahead during Monday’s winter storm.

 Courier photo by Pam Johnson

1. ODOT prepares for winter weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for expected snowfall overnight Saturday into Sunday. With several inches of accumulation expected, ODOT will be fully staffed, working 12-hour shifts beginning Saturday night. ODOT warns that traffic may be slow and hazardous over the weekend and asks that Ohioans travel with caution and give snow plows plenty of room to work. 

2. COVID-19 update. There are now 888,590 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 11,070 deaths. In Athens County, 3,981 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 545 known active cases and 3,427 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.

3. National Hot Chocolate Day. Sunday, Jan. 31 is National Hot Chocolate Day. With the expected snowfall on Saturday night, Sunday morning could be quite cold in Athens County. It just might be the perfect day to sit inside, curled up with a blanket and a cozy cup of hot chocolate. 


