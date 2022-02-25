1.) Walk-in vaccines
The Athens City-County Health Department is now offering walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines and all other vaccinations.
Walk-ins will be accepted at the health department Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from the virus.
2.) Story of a Black and blind professor
The Athens Public Library will hold a presentation today, Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. titled, “Thirty-Year Journey: The Story of a Black and Blind Professor.”
This presentation will tell the story behind Dr. JW Smith's new autobiography, “From the Back of the Bus to the Front of the Classroom.” Dr. Smith is a professor of Speech Communication in the School of Communication Studies at Ohio University.
On Feb. 26, 2012, an unarmed Black teenager, Trayvon Martin, was shot and killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman while Marin was returning from a convenience store.
The incident prompted national debates about racial profiling and racism, and Zimmer’s acquittal sparked the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.