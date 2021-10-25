1.) Breast and cervical cancer screenings
Ohio University Heritage Community Clinic is offering no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Project at their Women’s Health Clinic. The services provided will include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, and navigation through the continuum of care to women who are eligible.
These services will be offered at the Heritage Community Clinic, 16 West Green Drive in Athens on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling either 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654.
2.) Nelsonville Trick or Treat rescheduled
Due to a scheduling conflict with a Nelsonville/York High School football play-off game on Saturday, Oct. 30, Nelsonville Trick or Treat has been rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
3.) Vaccine clinic
The Athens City-County Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Friday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Hall, 191 West Union St.
Appointments can be made online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
This clinic will provide first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older and Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older. This clinic will also provide booster doses for eligible, vaccinated individuals with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, or Moderna vaccines.
